Wine Wednesday: Shady Lane Cellars

Leelanau Peninsula's Shady Lane Cellars and the winery is celebrating its 20th year in business this year. It also recently earned six honors for all six wines its staff entered in the 2019 Michigan Wine Competition. Winemaker, Kasey Wierzba of Shady Lane Cellars shares her fall wine picks.

Shady Lane Cellars' Sparkling

Sparkling Riesling is one of the original Shady Lane Cellars wines. To this day it stands out with balanced fruit, spice, toast and mouthfeel. The fruit was hand harvested and the primary fermentation was managed to express the fullest potential of fruit and floral aromas and flavors. This lively wine radiates peach and melon flavors making it a great brunch accompaniment.



Shady Lane Cellars' Pinot Gris 2017

This wine is known for aromas and flavors of chamomile, pear and green melon. It has hints of almond and a finish of saline minerality.

**Silver medal winner in the 2019 Michigan Wine Competition.



Shady Lane Cellars' Pinot Noir Rose

a new world wine, made in old world style. This wine brings ripe strawberry, fresh orange peel, notes of vanilla and smoke that close with a touch of minerality. Perfectly paired with cheese and charcuterie



Shady Lane Cellars' Pomeranz

Orange, amber and esoteric. Discover Pomeranz, our skin fermented Riesling. This limited project pulls its name from the old Germanic word for importer of bitter Seville oranges. Skin fermented white wines are fermented much like a red wine, extracting color and tannin from the skins. These wines are also known as Orange Wines. A wine for bold palates with aromas and flavors rooted in dried apricot, orange peel, raw honey, white tea and earthy notes.



Shady Lane Cellars' Franc n Franc

Estate grown Cabernet Franc, Blaufränkisch and Merlot were blended together creating our proprietary blend Franc 'n' Franc. After harvest these red grapes are destemmed and cold soaked for three days. Red and blue fruits of fresh plum, raspberry, mulberry, vanilla, cocoa, lavender and spice layer together with lush, full tannins bringing richness and structure to the finish. This red wine is a true reflection of cool climate perfection.



Reserve Blaufrankisch 2016

This is a dark red wine with layers of blueberry, blackberry and mulberry fruit. Taste a hint of black pepper and cedar spice finish with a big mouthfeel.

**Silver medal winner in the 2019 Michigan Wine Competition.

Here are the fall hours at Shady Lane Cellars tasting room (though the wines are available online and distributed across Michigan and Chicago):

Hours

Tasting Room Hours: May - October

Monday-Thursday 11:00 - 6:00

Friday and Saturday 11:00 - 7:00

Sunday 12:00 - 5:00



Tasting Room Hours: Nov - April

Mon, Thur, Fri, Sat 11:00 - 5:00

Sunday 12:00 - 5:00

Tues, Wed CLOSED

Or by appointment: 231.947.8865