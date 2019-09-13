Oktoberfest weekends at Granite City Brewery
Granite City Brewery will be celebrating Oktoberfest for three weekends in a row coming up.
Perfecting Church 30 Year Celebration and Gala
Pastor Marvin L. Winans joined in studio to tell us about the Perfecting Church 30 Year Celebration and Gala on Oct. 11 at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.
Dr. Anthony Youn's new book "Playing God"
Anthony Youn, MD, America's Holistic Beauty Doctor has a new book : "Playing God: The Evolution of a Modern Surgeon." . He talks about it on The Nine.
Rose Water, more than just for face
Tina Ersig,owner of Change Soap Wellness joins The Nine to tout the benefits of rose water. www.ChangeSoap.com
Recovery program for Veterans needs your help
The Emmanuel House Recovery Program in Detroit serves Vets who need help overcoming addiction, homelessness, and mental health needs. You can learn more at: www.emmanuelhouserecovery.org
Wheels & Teal
MIOCA is hosting it's 8th annual Wheels & Teal event on Saturday, 9/14/19 in Rochester for ovarian cancer awareness.
Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21
The Michigan Institute of Urology is hosting its annual Men's Health Event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor
Chef Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Gandarilla from Gran Castor joined us on Mexico Independence Day to share some recipe staples with us.
Lay'na Michelle performs on The Nine
Independent/Local R&B artist from Detroit, Lay'na Michelle is making history moves. She's the first African American independent artist to perform original music on the Detroit Pistons floor inside of Little Caesar's Arena. She was awarded a exhibit inside of the Charles H Wright Museum for her performances inside of LCA. Because of the exhibit and performance, Lay'na Michelle was awarded the Spirit of Detroit Award August 20th , 2019.
Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23
Kids Kicking Cancer is an organization that empowers kids to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally through martial arts.
Kids Kicking Cancer empowers sick kids through martial arts
Rabbi G. and Josh Kaplan joined us to tell us more about the Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23.
Pizza with a Mediterranean flare at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit
One thing about Detroit is the city is a melting pot of culture, and that's the case when it comes to eating at Sicily's Pizza.
Melting pot of culture at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit
We talk with owner Ali Beydoun about the pizza he makes at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit.
Sunny & Breezy Today
Plentiful sunshine for your Saturday. Breezy conditions, as well , by this afternoon.
Teen undergoing bone marrow transplant surprised with hospital room makeover
As most 13-year-olds prepare to head back to school this year, Kennedy Evans was preparing for the fight of her life.
Lee & Ryan learn how to make a fire tornado
The FCA Foundation, the charitable foundation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, sponsorship of Smithsonian Museum Day at MiSci includes free general admission to the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with access to 250+ hands-on exhibits, LIVE stage shows, Spark!Lab from the Smithsonian, Kids Town, STEM Playground, Space gallery and more. Guests can also enjoy Global Soundscapes: Mission to Record the Earth, an ear-opening interactive film exploring the science of sound ecology from the dramatic soundscapes of Costa Rica's rainforests to Hawaii's coral reefs, and Mongolia's vast grasslands. For More Info: Mi-Sci.org
Trapping and relocating a skunk (legally!) without getting sprayed
So you have a pesky skunk in your yard and you need to relocate him. Or, you were trying to trap a raccoon and ended up trapping a skunk instead.
