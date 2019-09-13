The FCA Foundation, the charitable foundation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, sponsorship of Smithsonian Museum Day at MiSci includes free general admission to the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with access to 250+ hands-on exhibits, LIVE stage shows, Spark!Lab from the Smithsonian, Kids Town, STEM Playground, Space gallery and more. Guests can also enjoy Global Soundscapes: Mission to Record the Earth, an ear-opening interactive film exploring the science of sound ecology from the dramatic soundscapes of Costa Rica's rainforests to Hawaii's coral reefs, and Mongolia's vast grasslands. For More Info: Mi-Sci.org

4 days ago