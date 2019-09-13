Wheels & Teal
video

Wheels & Teal

MIOCA is hosting it's 8th annual Wheels & Teal event on Saturday, 9/14/19 in Rochester for ovarian cancer awareness.

Lay'na Michelle performs on The Nine
video

Lay'na Michelle performs on The Nine

Independent/Local R&B artist from Detroit, Lay'na Michelle is making history moves. She's the first African American independent artist to perform original music on the Detroit Pistons floor inside of Little Caesar's Arena. She was awarded a exhibit inside of the Charles H Wright Museum for her performances inside of LCA. Because of the exhibit and performance, Lay'na Michelle was awarded the Spirit of Detroit Award August 20th , 2019.

Lee & Ryan learn how to make a fire tornado
video

Lee & Ryan learn how to make a fire tornado

The FCA Foundation, the charitable foundation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, sponsorship of Smithsonian Museum Day at MiSci includes free general admission to the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with access to 250+ hands-on exhibits, LIVE stage shows, Spark!Lab from the Smithsonian, Kids Town, STEM Playground, Space gallery and more. Guests can also enjoy Global Soundscapes: Mission to Record the Earth, an ear-opening interactive film exploring the science of sound ecology from the dramatic soundscapes of Costa Rica's rainforests to Hawaii's coral reefs, and Mongolia's vast grasslands. For More Info: Mi-Sci.org