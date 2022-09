A Michigan Lottery ticket matching the numbers to win a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold online.

The winner matched the numbers drawn Wednesday: 02-05-14-30-32-42.

It's the sixth and highest Lotto 47 jackpot to be won this year.

The winning player can contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2, to arrange to get their prize. The winner has a year to claim the money.