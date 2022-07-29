Winning numbers for $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot for July 29

article

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers are in: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 with the Power Ball 14 with a 2x Megaplier for the staggering $1.28 billion amount including a $747.2 million cash option.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is the second-highest prize in the game’s history, as currently estimated. It also stands as the nation’s third-largest lottery prize ever.

A $1.586 billion Powerball game in 2016 was split between the buyers of three winning tickets, and a $1.54 billion Mega Millions prize in 2018 went to the buyer of a single ticket.

The lottery grand prize on Thursday reached an estimated $1.1 billion with a $648.2 million cash option after hitting $1.02 billion on Wednesday. The latest jackpot estimation has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.