Winter storm leaves 4-6 inches of snow, flurries for Thursday

Hello gang, the winter storm has ended. Most areas have seen between 4-6 inches today.

For the rest of Wednesday evening/night, cloudy and cool with left-over flurries and a low near 30.

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few flurries and a high of 34.

Friday: Cloudy with light snow showers, perhaps an inch in spots with a high of 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a high near 30.

Sunday: Cloudy, occasional snow showers and perhaps an inch or two - with a high near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and colder with a high of 27.

Stay warm,

-Luterman



