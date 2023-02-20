Winter Storm Watch with freezing rain forecast in effect starting Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for southeast Michigan from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is calling for widespread freezing rain, sleet, and snow making for hazardous travel conditions.

The following counties are expected to be impacted:

Wayne

Macomb

Oakland

Livingston

Washtenaw

Genessee

St. Clair

Lapeer

Shiawassee

The NWS says that "significant icing is possible which could lead to localized tree damage and power outages."

"The latest forecast information broadly outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for localized damaging ice accumulation."

