With graduation cancelled, Milford community is 'adopting' seniors to celebrate end of school

It took four years to get to this moment. The late-night studying, the consistent stream of homework, the juggling of extra-curricular activities paired with after-graduation plans culminates in a celebration of the students who worked hard to get there.

And now that opportunity is gone.

COVID-19 has gassed the economy, exacerbated inequalities, and harmed public health. It's also robbed graduating seniors of their moment to shine. Even if the school year will return and future plans of college or a job will be honored, that once-in-a-lifetime chance is gone.

At least, it would be gone if students and parents from Milford weren't actively working to salvage it. Which is how Mallory Roethler and her mom settled on "Adopt a Milford Senior."

"It's so fun, it really makes my week, just seeing a gift I've gotten journals, pencil cases, candy, spa stuff, it just feels so good to know people care and they're behind us and they feel bad for what we're going through right now," she said.

So far, 50 seniors from the district's school have been the beneficiaries of the daily acts of kindness that have flooded our newsfeeds since the pandemic burst onto the scene. How it works is community members pick a senior - it can be any one of them - and shower them in love, affection, and any other form of praise they deserve for their hard work.

Maybe it's posting a photo of their adopted senior online. Or a weekly gift or treat. Any form of celebration that can turn one of Michigan's darkest times into a light worth remembering.

Advertisement

"These adoption gifts have been so awesome, so nice, just to have something like a gift at your doorstep when you go outside and you look at it and you're surprised - it's really awesome," said Blake Kirwin, another HS Senior.

The trend is taking off in other communities as well. Parents all around the state are finding ways of celebrating their seniors in ways nobody could have planned, but everyone is thankful for.

Here are instructions from the group's Facebook page, which you can find here:

"If you would like to adopt that senior-- reach out to the parent to get their address. Then we ask you to leave weekly notes or little gifts to that senior weekly for the month of May. It 's just a way to let those kids know someone is thinking about them. Once you pick a senior to adopt-- just put your name in the comments under their picture. If your special senior is already adopted, please feel free to join in and make them feel special with your own gifts."