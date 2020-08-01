Woman, 33, dead after stolen car crashes into her car

One woman is dead after an accident that happened Saturday afternoon around 4:45 in the area of Chalmers and Seymour.

Detroit Police say a stolen Dodge Challenger, with two men inside, collided with a black Trailblazer. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 33-year-old woman, was fatally injured.

The other occupants in the car with the woman were three minors who were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The two men inside the Challenger were arrested and a weapon was found in the car.

Anyone with information pertaining to the accident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

