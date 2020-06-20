Woman, 34, dead after overnight Detroit crash, investigators say seat belt was not utilized

A woman is dead after a crash that happened early Saturday morning in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say troopers responded to I-96 westbound at Grand River around 3:45.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old woman from Detroit was traveling high speed and lost control, causing her car to go up the right embankment.

The woman was then ejected from the car and landed in the right middle lane. She was pronounced dead.

Authorities say seatbelts were not utilized.

As of right now, it is unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The investigation is still ongoing.