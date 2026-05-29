Woman in critical condition after crashing into Detroit funeral home

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A woman suffered critical injuries Friday morning from crashing into a funeral home on Detroit's east side.

According to fire officials, it appears the victim, who is in her mid-20s, may have had an argument with her boyfriend before the crash. While driving away from him, she hit Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home on Gratiot and Mapleridge.

The woman was trapped in her car, and the windshield and roof had to be removed to pull her from the vehicle.