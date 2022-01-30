Woman dies after being hit by a car in a Nino Salvaggio parking lot

On Jan. 30, a woman is deceased after being struck by a car in a Nino Salvaggio parking lot.

The pedestrian was walking through a back parking lot when she was hit at the location on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Twp. The car was a Lincoln MKC driven by an 83-year-old man.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. She was 50-years-old.

Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Bloomfield Twp Police Department at (248)433-7755.