Woman fatally struck by Detroit city bus Friday morning

An elderly woman was fatally struck by a city bus in downtown Detroit Friday morning.

A woman was in the area of Griswold and Congress around 8 a.m. when she was hit by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus.

The incident happened just a few blocks from the Detroit Grand Prix, which has engulfed much Jefferson Avenue and the Riverwalk area for the weekend.

Several police and emergency crews were on scene for the crash.

Police did not have any other details to report.