Woman killed in Auburn Hills rollover on Adams

A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when her car rolled over near South Boulevard and Adams Road in Auburn Hills.

According to the Auburn Hills Police Department, a woman died Thursday afternoon. Authorities are not releasing many details about the woman, but said she was from ‘outside the Metro Detroit area’.

It's believed her car rolled over and hit a tree.

Witnesses said the woman was swerving before the crash. It's unknown if she had a medical emergency or something else caused the rollover.

The car, a Chevrolet Equinox, was loaded onto a flatbed around 4 p.m. and then removed.

Auburn Hills Police say South Boulevard is closed between Nichols and Squirrel Road as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department.