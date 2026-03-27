Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

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The Brief A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Lodge Freeway near Clairmount. Police are now looking for the driver, who did not stay at the scene.



A driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman early Friday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, calls first received were about a pedestrian walking along the southbound side of the freeway near Clairmount around 2:30 a.m. Shortly after, they were notified that a person had been hit.

Troopers arrived to find multiple vehicles stopped along the freeway, and a group of people surrounding a woman who was severely injured. That victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 9 a.m., police said the driver was found and is in custody.