Woman killed when her stalled-out car was hit on I-96 early Wednesday morning

A young woman was killed in a crash when the stalled-out car she was in was hit from behind on I-96 early Wednesday morning according to Redford Township police.

At about 2:30 a.m. a woman in her 20s was stalled out in a Hyundai sedan on EB I-96 near the Telegraph exit ramp when the crash happened. A BMW SUV then crashed into the back of the Hyundai, but the driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

Police say the vehicle likely had an alternator issue because it was completely dead. The vehicle was mostly on the shoulder but not completely at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV told investigators he was exiting onto telegraph and did not see the stalled car until it was too late, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased on-scene, the passenger and driver of the BMW SUV did not receive any injuries, though the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Captain Al Diprima said it appears to have just been a tragic accident, adding that no alcohol or drugs suspected to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

