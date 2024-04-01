Woman 'thought it was a scam' after winning $1M Mega Millions Michigan Lottery prize

A Michigan woman said she thought a big pending prize on her lottery account was a scam at first.

Anna Marquez, 31, of Bay City, matched the five white balls in the March 5 Mega Millions drawing to win $1 million.

"I play Mega Millions here and there, usually when the jackpot starts getting large," Marquez said. "I logged in the day after the drawing and was shocked when I saw a big amount pending in my account! Honestly, I thought it was scam at first because you just don’t think this type of thing will happen to you. I checked my email and saw one from the Lottery with information on claiming a prize, so that’s when I knew it was real!"

Marquez said she plans to use the money to buy a house and pay bills.