Colleen Scott is a grandmother and a survivor of domestic violence. But to Dr. Daniel Agrusa out of Royal Oak, she's something else entirely.

"It's not everyday you get to meet a living miracle," he said from the desk in his office.

Scott lost her smell, her vision, and most of her hearing 38 years ago after a domestic violence incident.

"He put the gun to the bridge of my nose and told me that he would blow my brains out," she Scott, "and I didn't think he was serious so I pushed it out of my face and he pulled the trigger."

For nearly four decades, she's lived with the scars of the shooting. While she had retained about 20% of her hearing, most of it sounded like muffling and a lot of ringing.

"I was so frustrated in asking people ‘I beg your pardon,' ‘what did you say,' ‘Could you repeat that again?’" she said. "Now I don't have to do that anymore."

Just minutes before, Scott was gifted new hearing aids thanks to a donation from the Campaign for Better Hearing, which helps connect people who can't afford the expense. The aids that Scott was given run about $8,000.

Agrusa was the doctor who put the aids in. After meeting her in May, he knew he wanted to help her.

Scott's reaction to her new aids, much better than the old ones she had tried, may be the reason why.

"I'm so happy I can hear again," she said.

"You have no idea - you've just made my day," he responded.

"Thank you, you've just made mine for sure," she answered with a chuckle.

More than just getting to hear again, it's the voices of her grandchildren she'll get to listen to.

"I wanted to cry, but I couldn't - I mean I didn't. I'm just so happy I can hear again," she said.

The joy written on her face was enough. But for Scott who has endured years without the same senses many others have, the challenges she's overcome have helped give her a different vantage on life.

"I tell people now, I see better now than I did when I couldn't see, if you can understand what I'm saying," she said. "Whatever obstacles come in to your life, if you have the mindset you can overcome them. You can achieve anything or be anything that you want to be."