Woman's body found in field near Dearborn Home Depot, police investigate homicide

Police in Dearborn have opened a homicide investigation after a Taylor woman was found dead in a field near Home Depot in Dearborn.

Police were called around 7:45 Friday morning to the area of Paul and Southfield Freeway, near the Home Depot and Walmart stores. The caller said an unresponsive woman was found in a secluded field nearby.

Police arrived and found a 34-year-old Taylor woman. Police and fire personnel tried to give her first aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives responded to gather evidence and interview possible witnesses.

Police say they've identified the woman but have not released her name until they alert the family of her death.