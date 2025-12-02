Murder of Rebecca Park: Mother and step-father accused of torturing, killing her and unborn baby

The Brief Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, are accused in the murder of Rebecca Park, whose body was found in Northern Michigan. Park’s remains were then found in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25. A probable cause conference has not been set as of Dec. 2.



Two people were arraigned in court on multiple charges in the murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Park, whose body was found in Northern Michigan in November.

Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, are accused in the death of Park and her unborn baby.

The details in this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

What they're saying:

Officials say on Nov. 3, the two lured Park, who was Cortney Bartholomew’s biological daughter and was 38 weeks pregnant, to their Wexford County home. That is when officials say the couple tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both.

Park’s remains were then found in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25.

"Rebecca had everything to live for, and our hearts are with her loved ones as they endure this unthinkable loss," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "We are committed to working alongside the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is pursued in this tragic case without delay."

Dig deeper:

The two have each been charged with:

One count of First-Degree Murder, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Felony Murder, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Torture, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Torture, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment, a 15-year felony

One count of Removal of a Dead Body, a 1-year misdemeanor

Source: Missaukee County Sheriffs Office

What you can do:

Officials say if anyone believes they have information to assist them in the investigation, they can call the tip line at 231-306-2072 or the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department at 231-779-9216.

A probable cause conference has not been set as of Dec. 2.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Attorney General Dana Nessel and previous reporting.