Woman's dog was missing, then stolen and now returned - after FOX 2 report

After 21 days missing, then stolen - Kenya Campbell has her dog back.

"It was kind of like a dream come true," she said. "One minute you don’t think you’re going to get her back, and then she’s here."

Her other dog Prada’s partner Little Daddy – is like a different dog, compared to Monday when FOX 2 first told you this story.

Campbell had pleaded with whoever had her dog, Prada. She had found out through social media and a local rescue group, three weeks ago - a neighbor picked up Prada after she slipped out the door at Kenya’s mom’s house on Detroit’s east side.

Then, the neighbor wouldn’t return her – and couldn’t be reached.

But that all changed – when the FOX 2 Problem Solvers got involved Monday.

"She went out and found a flier with my name on it, and she contacted me directly," Kenya said.

The neighbor – says it was a misunderstanding, and she didn’t have a way to contact Kenya.

"She wants to let everyone know that her intentions were never to keep Prada that she had a family emergency and had to take off out state and deal with a deceased loved one," Kenya said.

It was not over yet – the neighbor gave Prada to a co-worker in Lake Orion. Kenya, was able to convince them to give her, her own dog back Monday night.

"We both just ran to each other," she said. "I immediately just jumped out of the car and called her nickname 'Nanny' and when she heard that she came running out the door."

Kenya tells FOX 2 - her pup was treated well and is healthy. They’re just happy to be back together.

"I feel like you guys broke the barrier and got Prada home," she said. "So I am grateful, forever grateful."

Kenya says she plans to have Prada microchipped – so on the off-chance she gets out again, reuniting will be a lot easier.

