Woodward Dream Cruise: Nonprofit helping people with disabilities enjoy rides in sports cars

People with disabilities will get to enjoy rides in sports cars this Woodward Dream Cruise weekend, thanks to a Metro Detroit nonprofit.

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network Foundation (D-MAN) will help people into convertibles to cruise Woodward on Friday. The organization hopes to give 100 free rides.

"We’ve been blessed to share the infectious joy of this one-day event for nine years with so many riders and volunteers and really wanted to raise the bar to give 100 rides for our 10th Anniversary," said D-MAN Founder and Chairman, Ziad Kassab. "For people living with a disability, going for a ride usually means being transported in the rear of a handicap-accessible van, often without windows. The experience of riding in the front seat of a convertible, especially at a big event like the Dream Cruise, gives these individuals the thrill of a lifetime and the chance to be viewed simply as a passenger in a cool car, rather than someone with a disability."

Dreams Come True on Woodward will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday in the back parking lot of the Dawda Mann building at 39533 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills. In addition to the rides, there will be live music, free food, and a car show.

Caregivers will use mechanical lifts to move the riders into the cars from their wheelchairs. Each transfer costs $100. Volunteers, donated convertibles, drivers, business partners, and monetary donations make the event possible, and more donations are sought to help reach the goal of 100 rides.

The nonprofit is also seeking more convertibles, drivers, volunteers, and sponsors.

Donate and find out how to help here.