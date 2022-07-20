Clinton Township Splash Pad adds waterproof wheelchair
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Clinton Township Splash Pad now has a waterproof wheelchair to increase accessibility at the park.
Registered participants and their guests can use the chair by asking the attendant.
Membership is required to use the Splash Pad at 40700 Romeo Plank. A seasonal membership for township residents is free but must be obtained before checking in. Non-resident memberships are $30.
You can get a membership online here or at the recreation office.