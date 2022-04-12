Workforce disruptions continue in wake of pandemic

As the Covid pandemic continues, disruptions in the workforce are ongoing.

Workers infected with Covid can’t work onsite, while some have decided to quit their jobs because of safety concerns, childcare issues or a desire to work remotely.

Industry analysts are calling this the Great Resignation.

"Companies have extremely high demand today," said Bob Thomas. "We’re in a talent shortage market right now."

Thomas is in the business of getting people work as owner of Express Employment Professionals.

"Mostly in the industrial space we also work on the pharmaceutical and primarily here obviously, a lot of automotive in southeast Michigan," he said.

Thomas' team is working to place people in the abundance of openings that exist. Despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, businesses dedicated to staffing solutions say that employers can still find success.

Those companies are businesses that adopt what Thomas calls, winning strategies.

"Much more flexibility, some work from home type of strategies, little better work-life balances In the shortage markets the employees have the opportunity to be much more selective," Thomas said.

Some say what stated as the Great Resignation has evolved into "The Great Reshuffle" as employees leave their current job in search of bigger and better opportunities.

"Today investing in people is the answer," he said.

Thomas believes a big part of that investment means making sure employees are working in a safe environment.

"The total package - it's the environment, the leadership, it’s the employee-focus - all the factors that make a great place to work," he said.

Thomas adds that if employees are willing to do what's right, they will find employees despite the shortage of workers.

