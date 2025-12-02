'Full House' actor Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis after beating lymphoma

article

"Full House" actor and Michigan native Dave Coulier revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with another form of cancer months after beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Coulier, best known for his role as Joey in the sitcom, shared that he has been diagnosed with tongue cancer during an interview with the TODAY Show.

According to Coulier, doctors began digging further into his health after a PET scan a few months ago revealed something unusual and prompted a biopsy. The initial biopsy came back clear, he said, but another PET scan in October revealed that a growth on his tongue had grown, prompting more testing.

After undergoing a CT scan and MRI, a larger piece of his tongue was removed and biopsied, he told TODAY. This time, HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer was discovered.

Coulier said doctors told him the new diagnosis is unrelated to the lymphoma he battled earlier this year.

Last November, Coulier shared the lymphoma diagnosis.

He underwent months of grueling chemotherapy, and was declared cancer-free in the spring of 2025.

Over the summer, he sat down with FOX 2's Jay Towers to discuss his cancer journey, including how his wife, Melssa, helped him get through treatment. Talking about the tongue cancer diagnosis, he said it is draining on him and Melissa to be diagnosed with two cancers within a year.

He told TODAY that he is staying "cautiously optimistic."