'Full House' actor Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis after beating lymphoma

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 2, 2025 9:50am EST
    • Dave Coulier, who played Joey in "Full House," is battling cancer again.
    • He told the TODAY Show that he was diagnosed with tongue cancer in October.
    • This comes months after he beat lymphoma.

(FOX 2) - "Full House" actor and Michigan native Dave Coulier revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with another form of cancer months after beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Coulier, best known for his role as Joey in the sitcom, shared that he has been diagnosed with tongue cancer during an interview with the TODAY Show.

According to Coulier, doctors began digging further into his health after a PET scan a few months ago revealed something unusual and prompted a biopsy. The initial biopsy came back clear, he said, but another PET scan in October revealed that a growth on his tongue had grown, prompting more testing.

After undergoing a CT scan and MRI, a larger piece of his tongue was removed and biopsied, he told TODAY. This time, HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer was discovered. 

Coulier said doctors told him the new diagnosis is unrelated to the lymphoma he battled earlier this year.

Dave Coulier opens up about cancer journey

‘Full House’ star and Michigan native Dave Coulier has spent his career making us laugh but last year he faced the fight of his life. Diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November, Coulier endured months of chemotherapy before being declared cancer-free this spring. Now, five months later, he sits down one-on-one with Jay Towers to open up about his diagnosis, the unwavering support of his wife Melissa, the friends who rallied around him, and the message of hope he wants to share with others facing cancer."

Dig deeper:

Last November, Coulier shared the lymphoma diagnosis.

He underwent months of grueling chemotherapy, and was declared cancer-free in the spring of 2025. 

Over the summer, he sat down with FOX 2's Jay Towers to discuss his cancer journey, including how his wife, Melssa, helped him get through treatment. Talking about the tongue cancer diagnosis, he said it is draining on him and Melissa to be diagnosed with two cancers within a year.

He told TODAY that he is staying "cautiously optimistic."

The Source: Coulier's interview with TODAY, along with previous FOX 2 reporting, was used in this report. 

