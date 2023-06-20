World Refugee Day picnic honors resilience, hope with United Community Family Services

Tuesday was World Refugee Say - designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world. In Troy, there were burgers on the grill, a game of cornhole, and a gathering of families who now call Metro Detroit home at the United Community Family Services picnic.

"It's an international celebration of refugees," said Kristen Olmedo. "This year the theme is hope away from home."

Olmedo is president and CEO of United Community Family Services and Chaldean American Ladies of Charity.

"Everybody who had to give up their lives and flee their home countries from persecution or war and they've made their way to Metro Detroit," she said. "And we're here to celebrate them."

People like Nawal Ayoub - who is there with her husband and 82-year-old mother. It's been almost seven years since they fled Iraq - leaving loved ones behind.

"When they called me - today you will travel - I told them oh I will go to America - but I can't - how can I leave my kids?" she said. "They told me mama - please go, don't feel sad, maybe you will do something for us."

She hopes - someday soon - her grown children will be able to come here with their families.

"This is my wish," Ayoub said. "To bring them here - you know why? The life here is safe - everything is nice. The opportunities in America - it's too much - you can choose, what do you want,"

Ayoub says she feels lucky to have events like Tuesday's picnic in Troy - and the support of refugee groups - like United Community Family Services.

"They have many many programs - so most of the people here - we know them," she said. "They are playing, we are talking, we are laughing, we joke."

For old and young alike - it's a chance to network and make new friends.

"There are people here today that you would not have met if this event was not here," said Meera Alhamaal.

Which is why World Refugee Day is a day to celebrate.

"We really want people to know that they have a community of like-minded people," said Olmedo. "And so to gather everyone together to have a celebration for them, of them, is just so important,"