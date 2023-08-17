'World's Cheapest Home' on sale in Pontiac for $1

article

The world's cheapest home is in Pontiac and you can buy it for $1.

According to Zillow, a single-family home on 70 E Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac is on sale for about as cheap as it gets. The description invites buyers to "Unleash your inner DIY guru" on the home. Based on the images, it'll need more than a bit of TLC to get things up and running.

The front exterior is worn down. There's grass growing between cement slabs on the driveway. And that's just outside.

Inside, there's paint peeling off the walls, scuffed up wooden floors, and one bedroom that's completely missing a wall.

And then there's the kitchen, which brings all of those issues plus a little extra to the room. There is a sink, but that about does it for appliances as there's no refrigerator or stove present. And near the furnace, the ground is exposed with hot and cold water lines running out of it.

But what would one expect from a home listed at $1.

Its description claims the masterpiece one day could rival even Chip and Joanna Gaines. After all, it is advertised as the "real estate adventure of a lifetime."

"Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch," it reads. "The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it."

Overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds dot the landscape and make for a delicious habitat for critters.

What more could a future homeowner want?

The listing on Zillow says offers are due by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.