Wrong school bus scare in Metro Detroit highlights new efforts to protect children

The Brief A child with autism in Metro Detroit was missing after a school bus mix-up. The child was found, but the situation highlighted the need for more tools to keep children with autism safe.



An elementary school student with autism was placed on the wrong school bus, causing panic and police intervention to bring him home safe.

Meanwhile, Monday's nightmare highlighted the efforts some Metro Detroit police agencies are already making to give first responders more tools to help people with disabilities.

Big picture view:

In police work, knowledge is power, as there were tools police could use to know if they are about to encounter a person with autism or dementia, they would be better equipped to handle potential challenges.

Now, the SAVES Project is looking to expand, and they have their sights set high.

Christian Children is a little boy who was allegedly placed on a school bus he wasn’t supposed to be on, creating quite a panic for his mom, who couldn’t find him for an hour and a half. The police were able to track him down on a bus and return him safe and sound.

However, the situation shows the need that another parent and Rochester police officer, Brenna Hogue, recently set out to address: What if there was a better way for first responders to track down a missing person with autism?

So she created one called the SAVES Project.

"Not only with individuals with autism, but all vulnerable persons; Alzheimer’s, dementia, unique types of cognitive or developmental impairment," said Hogue. "An interdependent way of, you know, I can access your registry, you can access mine. I can make sure someone from Warren, if they come to my city and that’s really been the big missing link that we can’t access each other to do that."

Dig deeper:

The SAVES Project works in many ways, first streamlining communication from one police force to another.

It also embraces technology like drones and uses them to help in search and rescue efforts. The Warren Police, for example, are looking at thermal imaging drones and infrared (IR) patches that can be sewn directly into the clothing of a vulnerable person. That patch would then stand out on camera.

The technology the military uses to distinguish between friend and enemy. Now, Warren police are just exploring this as an option, and it would be completely voluntary.

However, Chelsea Childs says if it can save her the worry of looking for her lost son again, she’s all for it.

What's next:

Twelve different police agencies are signed up for the SAVES Project, but they are hopeful that number will grow, with the state police and Detroit police showing interest in joining as well.