Allen Park data center plan proposal denied by city commission

The Brief A new data center was denied by an Allen Park planning commission. The proposal was brought forth by a company called Solstice. Numerous residents showed up to protest the proposal and left happy Thursday night.



A major win tonight for Allen Park residents fighting a controversial data center project.

The backstory:

The Planning Commission officially rejected the proposal — at least for now. Officials say the developer failed to provide key answers after months of heated debate.

There were cheers every time a board member criticized the project — and some boos when a representative for the project spoke.

Here's where things stand now.

The Allen Park Planning Commission is pumping the brakes on the Solstice Data Center.

Commissioners voted to deny the site plan, citing a lack of critical information — specifically regarding property boundaries.

Beyond the mapping issues, officials say the developer also failed to provide the necessary approvals from engineering and landscaping teams.

Tonight's developments come the same day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a legislative measure that would have paused data center construction across the state.

More: Massive Saline data center project receives backlash, mixed responses

"Six months ago, seven months ago, she was saying we don't need data centers here," said one Allen Park resident. "Then all of a sudden, she's turning around and helping them break ground on this one in Saline.

"People in Saline didn't want it there, but because of the legal implications, they had no choice but to do it."

One of the commission members spoke about the Solstice plan and where it came up short.

"At the April meeting, we specifically told the applicant they must provide civil plans," the official said at the meeting. "The word 'must' appeared in our request to them, and they came back without them."

After the proposal was voted down, a project lead for the data center was seen leaving the meeting and offered only a "no comment" when FOX 2 asked for a response.