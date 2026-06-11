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Metro Detroit severe weather: A second hot day leads to more severe storms

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe Weather
Published June 11, 2026 9:46 PM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 9:46 PM EDT
Severe Storms tonight
Severe Storms tonight

Severe Storms tonight

Storm chances ramp up tonight between 10pm and 2am! All severe weather modes in play. Winds could reach 60-70 mph, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, too. Heat and humidity will be ushered out for Friday with highs in the lower 80s! 

The Brief

    • Another storm system is creeping towards Metro Detroit after another hot day.
    • Severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another hot day in Southeast Michigan is ending with more severe storms hitting the area late Thursday night. 

Big picture view:

A massive system crossing over Lake Michigan has the entire Lower Peninsula looking to get late night showers. On the south side of the storm is where things are looking more severe. 

Severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Timeline

9:31 p.m. — A Tornado Warning was issued in East Grand Rapids with a confirmed tornado on the ground in the area.

9:32 p.m. — Severe Thunderstorm warning hit the west side of the state south of Grand Rapids. 

9:45 p.m. - A Tornado Warning was issued for Ionia, Clinton and Eaton Counties in the Mid-Michigan area.

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