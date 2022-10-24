Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend.

"I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin. "She’ll be greatly missed. That’s for sure. We just have to try to repair the family that is left."

By the time the sun went down scores flooded Bishop Park to embrace and reflect. The tears and sobs were palpable, while others remained in shock.

"Just a bubbly, cute little kid," Geftos said.

She says Amanda, a freshman at Central Michigan University, dreamed of becoming a chef and owning a restaurant, died while driving home from campus.

"She was very involved in school," Geftos said. "As you can tell, she has very many friends, of all age groups because of her older siblings."

The family says Amanda was on US 127 and got rear-ended, prompting her to lose control and pushed across the median into on-coming traffic.

They say she was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where she clung to live for 36 hours, before succumbing to her injuries.

"We all loved her very much and we’re all here for her mom and sister and brother," said Geftos. "Somebody said that this is going to tear this family apart. My response was no, this is what has to bring this family back together, or closer together than ever. So that’s how we’re going to try to surround ourselves."

A GoFundMe set up for her family with the goal of raising $20,000, now stands at more than $54,000.

Family and friends tell FOX 2 it’s just one indication of the massive support shown for Amanda’s family.

"There are no words other than, I’ve never seen a community come together, the way this community has for this amazing family," Geftos said.