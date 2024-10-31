You can now tour the historic Edward Fisher Mansion during estate sale in Detroit

Metro Detroiters now have the opportunity to tour the incredible Edward F. Fisher Mansion in Historic Boston-Edison.

It is an estate sale like no other in Detroit, where the current homeowner is selling the mansion, with everything else inside. Though no one can buy anything that was specifically owned by the Fisher family, there are still many treasures and trinkets inside.

"The dining room table was designed by Detroit Artist Ron Slater, and it's a custom piece, and it seats 18 people," said Paul Rafelo from Aaron's Estate Sales.

If you are someone who likes vintage, this estate sale is one you do not want to miss. Some say it is like a time warp inside.

"I would say an important lesson in the history of Detroit Architecture," said Rafelo. "Many of the original architectural elements are still in amazing condition."

Built in the 1920s, it is a renaissance revival masterpiece. The Fisher Mansion is located at 892 West Boston Boulevard in Detroit. The estate sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.