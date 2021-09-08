You could own this historic Novi home for $1 -- but there's a catch

article

A historic Novi home could be yours for $1. But there's a catch – you have to move it somewhere else.

Work is being completed at the ring road at Grand River Avenue and Novi Road. The home, which is owned by the city, is at 43707 Grand River Ave. and will need to be relocated.

The buyer will be responsible for moving the home by Oct. 31. Disconnecting utilities and pulling permits will also be the responsibility of the buyer.

According to the city, the home will need work, as it is currently uninhabitable. No warranties are being provided, and a hazardous material evaluation has not been performed.

If you are interested in buying the house, contact Victor Cardenas at 248-347-0450 or vcardenas@cityofnovi.org.