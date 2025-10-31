Young Lions fan shows his touchdown celebrations to Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph

The Brief A Lions fan is showing teammembers some new touchdown celebrations for their next game. Four-year-old Ace Morris showed Detroit Lions players Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph his moves.



The Detroit Lions have some pretty epic touchdown celebrations, but one fan is showing them some new moves.

Local perspective:

One of their littlest fans has a suggestion for Sunday’s game. Four-year-old Ace Morris showed Detroit Lions players Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph his moves at Jaymo’s trunk-or-treat in Detroit.

He told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that he learned his dances from watching videos and mimicking the moves.

He has been perfecting the Thriller dance since he was a 1-year-old. His mother, Melissa Morris, says he’s old school; Ace said Teddy Pendergrass before he said mama.

"The first one that comes to mind is the first album he got, which was the Thriller album, and he couldn’t believe he was holding an album; his mind was blown," Morris said.

He’s caught the attention of Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Hudson, to name a few.

"I love when people send me records and stuff," Ace said.