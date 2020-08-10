Young mother killed in crash on NB I-75 in Monroe Co. with 2-year-old in car

A young mother was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash while her 2-year-old son was in the car, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Laplaisance Road in Monroe Township.

Michigan State Police say the 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were driving in a Toyota minivan when she rear-ended a commercial box truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion caused by freeway construction.

The woman was trapped inside of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The boy was safely removed from the minivan and sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

Distracted driving is believed to be a factor of the crash.

Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours while Michigan State Police were on scene. Anyone having information about the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Owen Hall of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.