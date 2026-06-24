Ypsilanti little league fields damaged by vandals with graffiti

The Brief It's supposed to be a safe space for kids and families, not for graffiti and destruction. That's exactly what happened at Harris Park over the winter. Graffiti was sprayed all over the field house and street signs. All of this has been completely devastating for a nonprofit that serves 70% of kids who can't afford to play.



Tragedy strikes a Metro Detroit baseball field after vandals destroyed the home of the Ypsilanti National Little League.

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It's supposed to be a safe space for kids and families, not for graffiti and destruction. That's exactly what happened at Harris Park over the winter. Graffiti was sprayed all over the field house and street signs. Wood was torn down and rails were broken. All of this has been completely devastating for a nonprofit that serves 70% of kids who can't afford to play.

"It's been in the thousands, the tens to twenties of thousands," said Ypsilanti National Little League Vice President Jennifer Mack. "It's damaged the wood. We've had to prime and repaint, order new gallons, and it's not just a gallon here, a gallon there. It's five gallons per area. It adds up."

Thankfully, that's not the only thing adding up. A long list of people and businesses in the community have stepped up to donate or volunteer to get the field back in good shape. That's after a viral video was posted on social media by ‘TheDadChats’ out of Minnesota, reading a message the president of the league sent about their situation.

"For him to touch our story and spread it out there, it's touching more than just our league. It's touching a whole community," said Mack. "To me, that means that there's still a lot of love in this city. I mean, every day you turn on the news and it's something horrible that has happened. But for these people to not want any recognition, not want anything in return, just to still be there every year and give sponsorships and just say, 'You know what, you need a little extra, here you go,' thank you."

What you can do:

If you'd like to support the Ypsilanti National Little League, you can reach out to their email address at INFO@YPSILANTINATIONAL.ORG.

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