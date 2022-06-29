An Ypsilanti man was shot and killed during a Facebook Live on Tuesday and his mother said the person who shot him was angry about something her son had said online.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies taped off a section of the West Willow neighborhood to investigate a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities have released few details but confirmed a 46-year-old man had been shot. The victim has been identified as Terrell Smith, according to his mother, Genniece Smith.

She said her son loved to go live on Facebook to reach people and make them laugh. But Genniece said not everyone found his humor and messages funny.

"Terrell was a comedian. He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can’t kill you..a gun can," Genniece said.

While he was live on Facebook on Tuesday, gunshots could be heard in the background. He was sitting in a chair outside the family's home for the stream which ultimately was his last one.

Terrell Smith, 46, was shot and killed while Live on Facebook on Tuesday. His mother said the shooter was mad about what was said online.

"Two gunmen got out, shot at Terrill. Killed Terrell," Genniece said.

Genniece says it was all allegedly over the comedian making fun of a video of someone getting beat down.

"My son put up a video of her son getting knocked out," she said. "A lot of people didn’t like Terrell- so what! People cannot kill people for talking."

But his family says that’s exactly what went down

"A family was mad at Terrell, they got on Facebook Live and said they were going to slap me and kill him," Genniece said.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

"God has the last say. But right now, the devil came and took my son," Genniece said.