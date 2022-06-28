Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township
article
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m.
According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler.
Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and the victim's condition is not known.
