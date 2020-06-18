Ypsilanti Mayor apologizes after saying she'd be 'crucified' for voting againt Black councilmembers

Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert is issuing an apology Thursday after she said she would be 'crucified' for voting against a Black person on a city commission.

"Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I'm going to vote yes," the mayor said during a virtual city council meeting.

On Thursday, she admitted her statement was wrong and is now seeking redemption.

"It was a racist statement," she told FOX 2. "I should not have made those comments I regret them and I regret my actions following them."

Bashert and the city council were voting to renew a Black commission member. In the past, she's been criticized for her record of not appointing more African-Americans but during the vote on Tuesday, the renewal was rejected and council members were upset with the mayor's comment and her haphazard voting.

As the meeting moved forward there were calls for an apology but Bashert only said she would consider the comments. She regrets that as well.

"I should have listened to Black members of city council who were telling me to apologize. I should have listened to that advice," she said.

"The mayor, and all the work she's done, I think she's going to have to do a little more work to fight through some of these issues that she's developed and some of the mindsets that she's had in her lifetime - just like a lot of people have to fight through their racist, sexist, capitalistic mindset," said councilmember Anthony Morgan.

The African American elected officials aren't the only officials voicing concerns. Councilmember Steve Wilcoxen said he was stunned but they need to get a third-party involved.

"I couldn't believe she actually said that. I couldn't imagine her thinking those thoughts," councilmember Steve Wilcoxen said. "(We should get) a mediator who specializes in restorative justice that has dealt with that matter because it continues to be issue."

Bashert said she thinks all white people could work racism - actions she plans to take up herself.

