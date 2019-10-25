Expand / Collapse search

ZZ's Kansas City Style BBQ tailgating recipe

FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - If you're looking for some new recipe ideas for your next tailgate, why not start with a sauce? 

ZZ Market & Grill joined us on The Nine to show us just how versatile a BBQ sauce can be. You can get their Kansas City style bbq sauce recipe below. 

Russell Bronson, Executive Chef with ZZ Market and Grill, joined us on The Nine with a BBQ sauce recipe.

ZZ KANSAS CITY STYLE BBQ
4 c Ketchup
1 c Water
½ c Rice Wine Vinegar
¼ c Brown Sugar
¼ c Lemon Juice
2 T Chili Powder
1 T Dried Mustard
1 T Kosher Salt
2 tsp Cayenne
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Onion Powder

Combine all ingredients in sauce pan, stir well to combine. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes.  Cool, Wrap, Label, Date.


 