ZZ's Kansas City Style BBQ tailgating recipe
(FOX 2) - If you're looking for some new recipe ideas for your next tailgate, why not start with a sauce?
ZZ Market & Grill joined us on The Nine to show us just how versatile a BBQ sauce can be. You can get their Kansas City style bbq sauce recipe below.
ZZ KANSAS CITY STYLE BBQ
4 c Ketchup
1 c Water
½ c Rice Wine Vinegar
¼ c Brown Sugar
¼ c Lemon Juice
2 T Chili Powder
1 T Dried Mustard
1 T Kosher Salt
2 tsp Cayenne
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Onion Powder
Combine all ingredients in sauce pan, stir well to combine. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Cool, Wrap, Label, Date.