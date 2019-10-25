ZZ's Kansas City Style BBQ tailgating recipe

If you're looking for some new recipe ideas for your next tailgate, why not start with a sauce?

ZZ Market & Grill joined us on The Nine to show us just how versatile a BBQ sauce can be. You can get their Kansas City style bbq sauce recipe below.

ZZ KANSAS CITY STYLE BBQ

4 c Ketchup

1 c Water

½ c Rice Wine Vinegar

¼ c Brown Sugar

¼ c Lemon Juice

2 T Chili Powder

1 T Dried Mustard

1 T Kosher Salt

2 tsp Cayenne

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Onion Powder

Combine all ingredients in sauce pan, stir well to combine. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Cool, Wrap, Label, Date.



