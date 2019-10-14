Start 2 Finish with Amy and Taryn: Episode 6 - Can you really get a 6 pack with a machine?

You watch us every morning and night on FOX 2 Detroit, but there are so many things that go on behind the curtain every day – at the studio and in life.

Like many of you, we are working moms, who try to balance it all. Whether it’s health and fitness or lifestyle tips and tricks we needed to know, or just what everyone is talking about today. We’ll get real about our journey and hope to make you laugh a bit along the way. In our first episode, we want you to get to know us.

You can listen to Start 2 Finish on Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and soon - Apple and iHeart.

In this week's Start 2 Finish, can you really get a 6 pack with a machine? We are talking to a well-known plastic surgeon about some of the new machines out there and are they really the quick-fix worth trying?