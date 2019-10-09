Start 2 Finish with Amy Andrews and Taryn Asher: Episode 1

You watch us every morning and night on FOX 2 Detroit, but there are so many things that go on behind the curtain every day – at the studio and in life.

Like many of you, we are working moms, who try to balance it all. Whether it’s health and fitness or lifestyle tips and tricks we needed to know, or just what everyone is talking about today. We’ll get real about our journey and hope to make you laugh a bit along the way.

In our first episode, we want you to get to know us. Go behind the scenes into a day and life of new anchors, who are the best of friends. From the crazy schedules to the funny stories of life beyond the microphone. This is Start 2 Finish.