Lions fan's $100M lawsuit vs DK Metcalf: NFL letter says no evidence of racial slurs

The latest aftershock of the infamous Lions fan and DK Metcalf sideline altercation was felt Wednesday with the formal announcement of a $100 million lawsuit.

The backstory:

Lions fan Ryan Kennedy was joined by attorneys including Jon Marko, regarding the altercation from the Dec. 21, 2025 Steelers game at Ford Field. Kennedy was grabbed over the railing by DK Metcalf in what Marko claims was assault and battery after being heckled.

Marko shared a letter to FOX 2 exclusively from the Detroit Lions organization dated Dec. 24, to Kennedy, said that it found no evidence to confirm allegations by Metcalf about the interaction which he made during the NFL disciplinary process.

"Mr. Metcalf alleged that prior to the physical altercation, he was subjected to verbal harassment from you, including racist and misogynistic language," said a letter from The Lions' Ejections & Incident Review Committee. "At this time we have not found any evidence that confirms these specific violations."

Kennedy in the past said he called Metcalf by his "government name of Dekaylin" but the fallout after the interaction - which cost Metcalf a two-game suspension - also brought allegations the fan used racial slurs.

The sentiment was broadcast by former NFL greats Shannon Sharpe with guest Chad Johnson on Sharpe's podcast which spread online bringing backlash of threats and reputational damage, Kennedy and Marko said.

"We're here to announce the filing of a $100 million plus civil rights lawsuit against Dekaylin Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Shay Shay Media, LLC, All Time Sports, LLC DBA doing business as The Volume, which many of you are familiar with, and the management company for Ford Field."

Kennedy - who was never kicked out of the game by security that day - read a statement saying the lawsuit was not filed out of anger, but for truth.

"I respect the NFL, it's players and fans of all races and cultures and I would never use or publicly shout racial slurs or threatening language," he said. "It is simply not who I am. What's been said about me on national and international media is not truly and deeply hurtful, being called a racist for something I did not say has caused serious damage to my family business, reputation and it has put my personal safety at risk."

Marko said the comments were made on The Nightcap podcast by Sharpe on Dec. 22 that Johnson and Sharpe accused Kennedy of "using the n-word and calling his mom the c-word" and that Kennedy deserved what happened to him.

"The problem is, they're not true." Marko said. "(He said) 'Quote, based on what I was told from a reliable source who wears Number four, that's what it was.'"

Marko said The Nightcap podcast has $1.9 million subscribers and that the comments were picked up by ESPN, Yahoo Sports, NFL Network, and others.

A request was made seeking a retraction letter to the podcast asking to take back what was said, followed by other requests Marko claims were ignored.

Questions were asked repeatedly about what Kennedy said to trigger Metcalf's emotional response - but no clear answer was given. Marko instead depicted the game's atmosphere as intense with heckling going on - saying he can't go into Metcalf's mind as to why "he would lose it."

"He's doing this on the national stage in front of everybody, where he's pulling him down and then assaulting and battering him by swiping at his face," Marko said. "You're going to have to ask Mr. Metcalf why he did that."

A reporter from Pittsburgh pressed for more details on what was said after being told Kennedy was rooting for the Lions - and was labeled a Steelers fan by Marko, which he denied.

"I object to your premise, that's like a wife abuser who says why did you make me beat you, Why did you have to make me beat you?" Marko said. "I think that's an absurd premise. Go ask Mr. Metcalf why he lost his cool. Don't make a false premise, that's very dangerous."

One reporter asked about the lawsuit being a money grab – which Marko recoiled at.

"A money grab? I saw Picasso painting the other day that was being auctioned off for hundreds of millions of dollars and Picasso is a great artist, okay?" Marko said. "But what's somebody's reputation (worth) and lifelong damage to a human being? They can say whatever they want. We gave the defense an opportunity so we wouldn't have to be here. And now we are."