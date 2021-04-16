Live
Congratulations Huel and Monica
The best is yet to come
video
Huel and Monica: One last time
post
'It's been a great run': reflecting Monica Gayle's 25 years at FOX 2
post
'The best is yet to come': Huel Perkins' career in Detroit comes to a close
video
Huel and Monica: in their own words
video
Thank you, Huel and Monica
video
After 25 years, FOX 2 reporters and anchors say goodbye to Huel and Monica
video
Goodbye and good luck to Huel and Monica
Saying Goodbye to Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle
video
Dan Miller: "I owe both of you so much"
video
Rich Luterman thanks Huel and Monica for everything
video
Brandon Hudson says getting a call from Huel Perkins is like a call from LeBron
video
Monica, Lee, and Hammer: the FOX 2 class of 1998
video
Huel Perkins laugh will be missed from the FOX 2 studios and newsroom
video
Huel and Monica - the dynamic duo who are larger than life
video
How Huel and Monica encouraged FOX 2 reporters over the years
video
Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle were committed to the community in multiple ways
Saying Goodbye to Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle
video
Josh, Derek share words of encouragement from Huel and Monica
video
Jay Towers recounts the moment of 'arriving' when Huel and Monica picked up his radio bit
video
Amy Lange on Huel and Monica
video
'We're a family': Taryn Asher explains what it's like to share so much life with Huel and Monica
video
Lee Thomas has a secret about Monica Gayle: She can SING!
video
After 31 years, Roop Raj explains Huel's role in his life
video
Maurielle Lue, Michael Estime reflect on Huel Perkins' leadership
video
Huel Perkins is just like us when it comes food, in most ways (except for snacks)
video
Lee Thomas and Woody Woodriffe on what it means to have Huel Perkins lead
video
How Huel and Monica have helped FOX 2 anchors and reporters outside of news