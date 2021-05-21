How to bet on baseball with the FOX Bet app

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Ahh the weekend is here, why not open your FOX Bet app and take a look at the upcoming baseball action but FIRST – let’s take a little walk down know ‘How-to Boulevard’ if you’re not exactly sure what all those numbers and symbols mean.

With football, the line is really easy to read. It's one number and one team is favored. Baseball isn't exactly the same. If you feel intimated or, frankly, just overwhelmed by all the numbers and plus or minus signs, we completely understand so here’s a quick but comprehensive breakdown to help you along the way.

The first thing to remember is that baseball betting is broken down into usually three basic day game categories that you can place wagers on – the money line, the run line (including extra innings), and total runs.

Money Line

The money line is simply the easiest way to wager in sports. You pick a team to win the contest and that’s pretty much that.

If a team has a plus sign next to its number, it is considered the underdog and if a team has a minus sign, it is considered the favorite. An example would be Detroit vs. Houston. Detroit is the +125 underdog while Houston is considered the -125 favorite in this contest. So if you were to place a wager on Detroit, you’re betting on the underdog to win and if you were to place a wager on Houston, you’re placing a wager on the game’s favorite to win. Nice and easy.

As always you will see the possible return of your bets calculated in the app when you go to place a wager.

Run Line (including extra innings)

This is a fun, exciting way to bet and can earn you some big bucks if you pick the right ones! But what is it?

The run line wagering category allows you to choose whether or not you think a team will either win by a certain margin or keep the score within that margin.

For instance, say we have the New York Yankees playing the Boston Red Sox and the line is +1.5 to New York and -1.5 to Boston. What do those numbers represent? If you chose New York +1.5, that means you are choosing them to win the game by at least 1.5 runs. And vice versa for Boston.

Meaning if you choose Boston with their -1.5, that means they just have to not lose by more than 1.5 runs. Boston could win 43-1 and you’d still win! Don’t hold us to it but for most baseball betting, the run line is around 1.5 runs.

Total Runs

Also a very easy bet to place but can be complicated to look at because there are a few numbers that can be a little taxing on the eyes (trust us though, it gets to be second nature after a while!). Just remember that for this bet, the total runs are all you need to worry about. What’s that mean?

It means that you’ll be given a number and let’s say it’s New York and Boston playing again. Total runs will be 8.5 over for Boston and under for New York. Over/Under will be designated with a U or an O.

Let’s say Boston was the Over team. All that means is that if you choose Boston, you’re basically saying that the total score of the game will be over 8.5 runs, say 9-2 or something like that.

New York would then be the Under team on this bet line meaning you’re betting for the score to be under 8.5 runs, say 4-2 or something along those lines.

