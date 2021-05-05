Pokerstars MISCOOP for Michigan to award $2 million in prizes in May

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Michigan's first Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) on PokerStars features over $2 million in guaranteed prize pools across 120 events with PokerStars.

The Michigan Spring Championship of Online Poker (MISCOOP) is the first SCOOP for the state of Michigan and is running simultaneously in New Jersey.

Across both states, more than $3 million in guaranteed winnings are available across more than 100 events starting Saturday, May 8, and running through Monday, May 24. Both state's series will end with the two-day Main Event starting Sunday, May 23 with a guaranteed prize pool of $200,000 in Michigan and $100,000 in New Jersey.

There's more highlights with this month's SCOOP tournament in both states:

MISCOOP & NJSCOOP Depositor Freeroll – $15,000 worth of Main Event tickets for each SCOOP up for grabs. To win a freeroll ticket, players must deposit $30 or more using the Bonus Code ‘MISCOOP’ or ‘NJSCOOP’ prior to Sunday, May 23.

Second Chance Freerolls – If a player gets knocked out of an MISCOOP/NJSCOOP tournament before reaching the money, they will receive an entry to the next day’s Second Chance Freeroll where up to $1,000 worth of tickets will be given away daily.

Spin & Go – Players can win Main Event tickets in special $3 Spin & Go’s running from 10:00 PM ET today, April 27 until 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 23.

Leader Board [MISCOOP only] – The MISCOOP Leader Board allows players to earn points in MISCOOP events for placing in the top 30. The higher a player places, the more points they will receive, with the top 15 performers splitting $10,000 in cash.

For more information on MISCOOP, click here. For more information on NJSCOOP, click here.

