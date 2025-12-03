Pontiac man charged in murder of stepfather while he worked salting streets
FOX 2 - An arraignment in Pontiac on first-degree murder charges where it’s alleged that a stepson murdered his stepfather.
The family of victim Terrell Edwards wants answers why he allegedly killed his stepfather while he was at work salting the streets.
What they're saying:
"We love you, Terrell," said Tranula White, Edwards' aunt.
FOX 2: What do you think happened here?"
"I don't know, I don't know," she said.
Edwards was arraigned on first degree, premeditated murder charges.
The prosecuting attorney said Edwards has a lengthy criminal history.
"He’s currently on a probation for this court, and has other failures to appear, as well as a history of violence," he said.
But White says she believes Edwards was on good terms with his stepfather.
FOX 2: "Did he have a good relationship with his stepfather?"
"Yes he did," she said.
FOX 2: "Did it just happen?"
"I don’t know," she said.
Magistrate Angelena M. Thomas-Scruggs presided over the arraignment.
"It is alleged this occurred outside, in a public space, and it resulted in a death. Those are merely allegations," she said.
The judge denied bond.
White said that Edwards and his stepfather were living together and never had any fights.
FOX 2: "And you would have known that?"
"Yes," she said.
FOX 2: "Did he ever say 'I think Terrell has some problems'?
"No," she said. "It's a big shock. A big shock."
The family said that mental illness may be involved, but the case will be back in court later this month.
Terrell Edwards
The Source: This report is from Oakland County court using police information, prior reporting and the interview of a family member.