Pontiac man charged in murder of stepfather while he worked salting streets

The Brief Terrell Edwards is accused of murdering his stepfather while he was working salting the streets. Edwards, 26, was said to be on friendly terms with the victim who he lived with, relatives claim. The prosecuting attorney said Edwards has a criminal background and is on probation.



An arraignment in Pontiac on first-degree murder charges where it’s alleged that a stepson murdered his stepfather.

The family of victim Terrell Edwards wants answers why he allegedly killed his stepfather while he was at work salting the streets.

What they're saying:

"We love you, Terrell," said Tranula White, Edwards' aunt.

FOX 2: What do you think happened here?"

"I don't know, I don't know," she said.

Edwards was arraigned on first degree, premeditated murder charges.

The prosecuting attorney said Edwards has a lengthy criminal history.

"He’s currently on a probation for this court, and has other failures to appear, as well as a history of violence," he said.

But White says she believes Edwards was on good terms with his stepfather.

FOX 2: "Did he have a good relationship with his stepfather?"

"Yes he did," she said.

FOX 2: "Did it just happen?"

"I don’t know," she said.

Magistrate Angelena M. Thomas-Scruggs presided over the arraignment.

"It is alleged this occurred outside, in a public space, and it resulted in a death. Those are merely allegations," she said.

The judge denied bond.

White said that Edwards and his stepfather were living together and never had any fights.

FOX 2: "And you would have known that?"

"Yes," she said.

FOX 2: "Did he ever say 'I think Terrell has some problems'?

"No," she said. "It's a big shock. A big shock."

The family said that mental illness may be involved, but the case will be back in court later this month.

Terrell Edwards