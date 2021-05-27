Turn $1 into $76 with FOX Bet when Sixers win round 1 of playoffs

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

We're about halfway through the first round of the playoffs already and FOX Bet has a great deal for the first round. It's pretty simple and it plays off Philly's team name - you bet $1 whole dollar and, if Philly wins the series, you get $76 on your FOX Bet account.

Here's how the deal works for this opening-round series. New customers who bet $1 on the Sixers to win the series get $76. Oh, did it seem like we were repeating ourselves because this was an easy bet? That's because we were. But here's the catch, you may only have two more games win the free money.

The FOX Bet offer only runs through the duration of the Sixers 7-game series and they're already up 2-0, meaning they could clinch as soon as Monday. When the series reaches an elimination game, the deal will be pulled down at tip-off. If the Sixers were up 3-0 and then lose on Monday, the deal goes back up until Game 5 starts.

Download the FOX Bet app for free today

Will Philly win the series?

Probably. They're huge favorites to take out Washington, the 8 seed, and own the top seed in the East.

MORE DETAILS TO KNOW:

Register and verify your account

Must be first day placing a wager

Must have made a deposit to qualify

New Customers Only – Bet up to $1, Get $76 in Free Bets

Your Free Bets will be credited 24 hrs after the series ends

Player max bet is $1 and must be a single bet

No opt-in required

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).