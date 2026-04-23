2026 NFL Draft kicks off 1st Round; Lions look to strengthen offensive, defensive trenches

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft starts on Thursday and the Lions are looking to build their roster. The Lions are looking to find help with their center after Frank Ragnow’s retirement. Detroit is scheduled with the No. 17 pick overall.



It is the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions are looking to strengthen the trenches of their offensive and defensive lines.

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Thursday is Round 1 of the NFL Draft, this year held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Lions are scheduled with the No. 17 pick overall.

The Lions are looking to find help with their center after Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

The Lions responded by signing D.J. Wonnum to a one-year $6 million deal, that is if he has eight sacks, according to the AP.

The NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

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