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2026 NFL Draft kicks off 1st Round; Lions look to strengthen offensive, defensive trenches

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 23, 2026 8:09pm EDT
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit
FOX 2 Home of the Lions Draft Special

FOX 2 Home of the Lions Draft Special

We are previewing the 2026 NFL Draft with Dan Miller, Will Burchfield, Bob Wojnowski and special guest, Lions OC Drew Petzing.

The Brief

    • The 2026 NFL Draft starts on Thursday and the Lions are looking to build their roster.
    • The Lions are looking to find help with their center after Frank Ragnow’s retirement.
    • Detroit is scheduled with the No. 17 pick overall.

(FOX 2) - It is the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions are looking to strengthen the trenches of their offensive and defensive lines.

Big picture view:

Thursday is Round 1 of the NFL Draft, this year held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Lions are scheduled with the No. 17 pick overall. 

The Lions are looking to find help with their center after Frank Ragnow’s retirement. 

The Lions responded by signing D.J. Wonnum to a one-year $6 million deal, that is if he has eight sacks, according to the AP.

The NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

The Source: The Associated Press attributed to this report.

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