Brian Branch reportedly suffers Achilles injury during Lions-Cowboys game

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 5, 2025 10:57am EST
Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 4: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    • ESPN is reporting that Lions player Brian Branch suffered an Achilles injury Thursday night.
    • Jeremy Fowler said sources reported that testing confirmed the injury, which was first only described as an ankle injury.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lions safety Brian Branch reportedly suffered an Achilles injury during Thursday night's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday morning that sources said testing confirmed the star Detroit Lions player's injury.

Branch suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game, an injury that put him out for the rest of the match. The severity of that injury was not clear until further testing was conducted. 

This injury comes after a big win at home for Detroit. The Lions defeated the Cowboys 44-30.

The Lions avoided losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years as they seek to move into position for a playoff berth with a month remaining in the regular season.

Dan Campbell post game press conference after Lions beat Cowboys 44-30

The Detroit Lions, in what many perceived as a must-win game, came out strong and led the entire way Thursday night, but that doesn't mean it was an easy win. Dallas scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to pull to within 30-27 with just under 10 minutes to play. Detroit answered back though, scoring two more touchdowns as they won by a final of 44-30.

The Source: An X post from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was used in this report, along with information from the Associated Press.

