Brian Branch reportedly suffers Achilles injury during Lions-Cowboys game

The Brief ESPN is reporting that Lions player Brian Branch suffered an Achilles injury Thursday night. Jeremy Fowler said sources reported that testing confirmed the injury, which was first only described as an ankle injury.



Lions safety Brian Branch reportedly suffered an Achilles injury during Thursday night's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday morning that sources said testing confirmed the star Detroit Lions player's injury.

Branch suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game, an injury that put him out for the rest of the match. The severity of that injury was not clear until further testing was conducted.

This injury comes after a big win at home for Detroit. The Lions defeated the Cowboys 44-30.

The Lions avoided losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years as they seek to move into position for a playoff berth with a month remaining in the regular season.