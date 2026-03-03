Cade Cunningham named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month

article

For the second time this season, Cade Cunningham is the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month. He also won the award in November.

Cunningham led the Pistons to a 9-2 record in February – tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference last month – while averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists while shooting 47.2% from the field in 11 games. Cunningham also made his first career start in the NBA All-Star game in February and has led the Pistons to an NBA-best 76.3% winning percentage thus far and their most wins (45) since 2007-08.

Cunningham’s February performances included seven double-doubles and three 30-plus point performances. In a win at New York on Feb. 19, Cunningham tallied 42 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks, the first Piston in franchise history and just the third player in NBA history to record such minimums at Madison Square Garden (Allen Iverson and LeBron James). Cunningham also notched a four-game streak of at least 10 assists and two blocks from Feb. 19-26, the second longest such streak in NBA history and the longest streak since 1994 (Mookie Blaylock, five-game streak).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cunningham has averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 35.0 minutes per game through 53 games this season. His 9.8 assists per game lead the Eastern Conference and rank second in the NBA (Nikola Jokic) and would be the highest average by a Piston since Isiah Thomas (10.0, 1986-87). Through 261 career games as a Piston, he ranks first in total points (5,938) and second in assists (2,049) behind Isiah Thomas (2,399) in the first 261 games to begin a career.

The Arlington, Texas, native is one of two players in the NBA this season averaging at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, joining Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Among all guards this season, Cunningham ranks first in the NBA in double-doubles (33) and third in lowest opponent field goal percentage (.428). Cunningham is also the only player in the NBA this season with at least three games with four-plus steals and two-plus blocks.

His 30 point-assists double-doubles this season leads the entire NBA, and he currently ranks fourth in the league in total double-doubles (33).

Cunningham and the Pistons have the best record in the NBA heading into the last few weeks of the season.